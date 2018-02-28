Supervisor Gorin announces new hires

Posted on February 28, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

First District Supervisor Susan Gorin has added two new members to her staff, one to replace aide Jennifer Gray Thompson, who resigned in December, and another to fill a new post dealing with the firestorm aftermath.

“I am extremely excited to welcome both Liz Hamon and Arielle Kubu-Jones to our team,” Gorin said Tuesday. “Not only will they bring a wealth of knowledge about the Sonoma Valley area and local government processes, but their marketing and customer service skills will help to better serve the increased needs of the community following the October fires.”

Liz Hamon joins the District 1 team with a background in customer service and marketing experience. A fourth-generation native of the North Bay, she has lived in Sonoma Valley for 20 years. She spent the last several years working as an Office Manager in the financial service industry in San Francisco.

Arielle Kubu-Jones, a lifelong Sonoma County resident, comes from the local and state government sector. Most recently, Arielle was the Assistant to Sonoma County Health Officer, Dr. Karen Milman. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Sonoma State University and went on to work as a District Representative in the State Senate.

The two join Gorin and her District Director, Pat Gilardi. “On any given day you may see one of us in the variety of neighborhoods that comprises the First District,” Gorin.

Office contact info:

District Director Pat Gilardi

707-565-3752

[email protected]

Arielle Kubu-Jones

707-565-2989

[email protected]

Liz Hamon

707-565-1776

[email protected]