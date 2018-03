Author explores a ‘flourishing future’

Posted on March 1, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sunday, March 4: Author Jeremy Lent

Exploring themes from his book “The Patterning Instinct: A Cultural History of Humanity’s Search for Meaning,” the London-born scholar lectures on “The Transitioning Culture: Understanding the Patterns and Reshaping Them for a Flourishing Future.”

Presented by the Praxis Peace Institute, with workshops available. $20. Sonoma Community Center, 276 E. Napa St. Praxispeace.org.