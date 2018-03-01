Fado singer Ramana Vieira

Fado, a musical genre that can be traced to Lisbon, Portugal, is characterized by poetic lyrics related to the darker elements of love, loss, redemption and occasionally humor. Singer Ramana Vieira, an accomplished master of the form, performs a free show on Saturday, March 3, at the Sonoma Valley Library

Vieira’s work is based on the Moorsish tradition, but at times incorporates American standards and jazzy blues. The New York Times wrote, “the conservatory-trained singer… adds a New Age sensibility and instrumentation of the music.” 2 p.m. Free. 755 W. Napa Street, Sonoma. 707.996.5217. Sonomalibrary.org.

