New show at Arts Guild

Posted on March 1, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Featured in March: “Dreams and Whimsy.” The exhibition, up through March 31, opens Friday, March 2, with a 5 to 7 p.m. reception.

Regular hours of the gallery, located at 140 E. Napa St., are Thursday to Monday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 996.3115. Artsguildofsonoma.org.