Armed robbery at Sonoma jewelry boutique

Posted on March 2, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a downtown plaza jewelry store Thursday afternoon.

An employee of Studio Collections, a small boutique jewelry shop located in the 100 block of E Napa St, said two men enter the shop at about 4 p.m. She was in the back room and told them she’d be right with them, but the men walked past the counter to the back room and engaged her. According to the police report, they grabbed her, brandished a handgun and forced her to the floor where she was handcuffed.

One suspect then went through the display cases and stole an undetermined amount of jewelry while the second man stayed with the victim, stated Sgt. Spencer Crum. The two men then fled through a rear door and into the parking lot.

The suspects were only described as Hispanic males in their 20s-30s. Sheriff’s detectives are working on video surveillance footage. Anyone who saw anything suspicious yesterday around 4:00 PM in the Sonoma Plaza, or possibly has any other video surveillance in the plaza of these suspects, is requested to contact the Sonoma Police Department at 707-996-3602.