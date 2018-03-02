Thompson to hold Town Hall on gun violence prevention

Posted on March 2, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

On Saturday, March 3, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) will hold a Town Hall on Gun Violence Prevention at the Hanna Boys Center in Sonoma from 10-11 a.m.

In the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, measures to prevent gun violence have again captured the nation’s attention. Thompson, chair of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, will to address the issues and report on his efforts to prevent gun violence.

The event is free and open to all constituents of the Fifth Congressional District. Please RSVP at http://bit.ly/2Co6jt5 or (707) 542-7182.

Hanna Boys Center, 17000 Arnold Drive, Sonoma