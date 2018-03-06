Archives

Thompson pledges effort to prevent gun violence

Posted on March 6, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Congressman Mike Thompson said his recent Town Hall meeting on gun violence was a productive and thoughtful discussion with members of the Sonoma Valley community. “It was great to hear from so many students, parents, and teachers and I will take their thoughtful comments and input back with me to Washington as I continue working to prevent gun violence,” he said. “There are solutions, and the time for action is now.”

The event was held at the Hanna Boys Center on March 3. Earlier, he offered in Congress a resolution he said would help keep guns from dangerous individuals. “It is shameful that this resolution was dismissed without a vote on strengthening background checks, but I will continue to fight for action that will keep our nation safer from gun violence.”

 

 

