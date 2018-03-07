Symbolic gesture

Posted on March 7, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Almost six months to the day after the North Bay fires, the Sonoma Community Center unveiled the mural “Grateful” as a tribute to first responders. The work was a collaboration of artists, writers, and community members to honor fire survivors and first responders.

More than 100 people contributed to the community mural in partnership with artist Elle Luna. The mural was on display at The Proxy in San Francisco for a month before being transported to Sonoma for display in front of the Center, in the Maloney Waterwise Demonstration Garden.

The exhibit will be on display at the Center for six weeks before it moves to a new location.