Dining out – and up

Posted on March 8, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

It’s brunch with the best view in the Valley – in fact, it’s a view of the entire Valley, from Sugarloaf’s Bald Mountain.

On Saturday, March 17, work up an appetite with a strenuous hike (6.5 miles roundtrip) to the top, where the stunning vista and a tasty meal await. From Bill & Dave Hikes and Sonoma Ecology Center to support Team Sugarloaf.

9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. $35, $60 non-hiker ride to summit. Sugarloafpark.org