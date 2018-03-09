Curator Talk at museum

Posted on March 9, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Simon Blattner, curator of the current “Libros de Artista” exhibition at the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, leads a “walk-and-talk” program through the galleries on Sunday, March 11.

An expert in artist books, Blattner has hands-on knowledge of the intricate printing process involved in creating the unique works. He accessed world-class collections and journeyed to Mexico to seek out emerging artists for the show.

2 p.m. Free with Museum Admission ($10 general public). 551 Broadway.

Photo: Grace Cheung-Schulman