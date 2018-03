Brando’s ‘Sayonara’

Posted on March 9, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Monday, March 12: the film“Sayonara,” from 1957, starred Marlon Brando in his prime, but it was it was his two co-stars, Miyoshi Umeki and Red Buttons, who took home Oscars for Best Supporting Acting.

Based on a James Michener novel, the drama tells the story of an American Air Force pilot who falls for a Japanese woman during the Korean War and is confronted with racism and prejudice. 7 p.m. $9. Sebastiani Theatre. 476 First St. E. 996.9756. Sebastianitheatre.com.