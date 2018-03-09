Buzzing about the film fest

Posted on March 9, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma International Film Festival celebrates version 21 with an impressive lineup that includes the most buzzed about Hollywood films of the year, as well as standout international films from Europe, South America and Asia. With opening night’s “Borg vs MacEntroe,” the five-day event — 110 films from around the world, from over 18 countries – will be one of the finest yet, according to Festival Director Kevin McNeely.

“We’ve worked hard to build a world class festival that showcases amazing international talent alongside the best the Sonoma region has to offer,” McNeely said.

McNeely said the festival has received an outpouring of support from filmmakers, distributors and actors as the region recovers from the October fires. “We have dedicated this year’s festival to the emergency first responders,” he said, adding, “all of us who work year-round to put on the best festival possible thank everyone for their support in a time of community recovery.”

The range of films – features, shorts, documentaries — will be screened in seven downtown Sonoma venues, with the festival hub once again the Backlot Tent on the grounds of the Veterans Building on First Street East. On Friday and Saturday nights, the Backlot will be party central, decorated with art from local Bay Area artists and hosting tasting stations of food and wine pairings.

The list of accomplished jury members for this year’s festival includes director and actor Karen Allen, and actor and director Ed Begley, Jr. Allen will take part, along with select industry authorities, in the special panel, “Reversing Gender Inequality by 2020.” The discussion is inspired by the 50/50×2020 movement to create gender-balanced leadership in all organizations by 2020.

In addition to the Opening Night film, headline screenings include the acclaimed French language film, “Back to Burgundy” about three siblings reuniting to save their family winery, from director Cédric Klapisch; and the Closing Night film, “Chef,” the Indian remake of the 2014 American hit film from Director Raja Krishna Menon.

As always, parties and schmoozing are among the coming attractions. The Opening Night’s Gala, on the Backlot, feature the Inaugural SIFF Wine Country Awards, and a tribute to the first responders. On March 22, the “Chefs & Shorts Culinary Extravaganza” combines food from celebrity chefs inspired by each film.

Show time!

The 21st Annual Sonoma International Film Festival runs from Wednesday, March 21 through Sunday, March 25. Passes are available at different levels: Cinema Pass holders have day access to the Backlot Tent in SIFF Village, while Soiree pass holders will have day VIP area and evening party access. Single-film tickers are also available.

For complete information about the schedule, tickets, passes and prices, visit Sonomafilmfest.org.