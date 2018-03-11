Hungary for wine work?

Posted on March 11, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma-Tokaj Sister City Committee is offering a unique wine and cultural experience this fall: working the wine harvest in the famous wine town of Tokaj, Hungary. Sonoma and the world-class wine region of Tokaj have been Sister Cities since 2012.

The vineyards of Tokaj-Hétszőlő Wine Estate were first planted in 1502. The winning intern candidate will work there with Gergely Makai, the general manager, who speaks English and will provide instruction and share his vast knowledge. Up to $1,200 toward round-trip airfare will be provided, and the host winery will provide room and board along with a small stipend for leading English-speaking tours of the estate. Sister City members in Tokaj will provide cultural programs during non-working hours.

According to the Sonoma committee’s Sylvia Toth Previous wine interns from Sonoma have reported extraordinary experiences that create a life-long attachment to this beautiful and fascinating wine culture.

Applicants must be 21 or older and have some crush experience, among other requirements. The deadline to apply is March 30. For more information contact 707 938-0224 or [email protected]