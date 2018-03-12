A better path to ‘Beauty’

Posted on March 12, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Jack London State Historic Park has new ADA parking spaces and pathway to Beauty Ranch, thanks to donations from local companies. About 1,000 feet long, the pathway leads through oak trees and eucalyptus groves to picnic areas and the ranch meadow, ending up at the Historic Winery Ruins.

Serres Corporation provided crew to resurfacing the asphalt parking lot spaces, while Cal West Rentals donated the use of an asphalt grinder. Bodean Company donated the asphalt itself, bringing the yearlong project to completion.