Farmers Market poster contest

Posted on March 12, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Looking for a new design for a fresh new beginning, the Sonoma’s Tuesday Night Farmers Market is staging its first-ever Poster Art Contest.

The market season, beginning May 1, marks a transition to a new partnership with the City of Sonoma, said Emily Fitzpatrick of the Valley of the Moon Certified Farmers Market (VOMCFM). It’s time for something different.

“We know there are many, many creative artistic people in our community, so we’re inviting them, in yet another way, to be a part of their beloved farmers market,” Fitzpatrick said. “We’re excited to see what our fans and patrons come up with.”

The deadline is March 19. Entry guidelines specify that all artwork must be original, no photographs, and the subject of all submitted artwork should be artwork should be “vibrant, colorful and appetizing” and feature fruits and/or vegetables.

The winner receives $250. Complete details and specifications can be found on the VOMCFM website at SonomaPlazaMarket.org.

The 2018 Market opens May 1 and continues every week through September 25, except Tuesday, July 3.