GirlTalk at Vintage House

Posted on March 12, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Friday, March 16: Next up in this informational series just for women, co-sponsored by Sonoma Valley Hospital and Vintage House: “The Hidden Epidemic: Urinary Incontinence and Pelvic Floor Health.” D. Paul Amara, MD, FACOG, will discuss common pelvic floor conditions such as urinary incontinence, pelvic floor disorders and urinary tract infections.

SVH physical therapist Angela Marian, PT, DPT will address the importance of exercise and movement to help women improve bladder control and pelvic health by strengthening pelvic and core muscles. Free. 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. 264 First St. E. Reservations required at 707.935.5257 or [email protected].