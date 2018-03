Poetry and wine

Posted on March 12, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Poetry and wine were always part of the seasonal Ides revelry. For this open mic session on Thursday, March 15, says Lisa Summers, come tell it like it isn’t — from propaganda to idealism — in three to five minute spoken-word pieces. An evening of imbibing and embellishing with works from “the ‘TBD’ dialectic tornado of Tyranny, Betrayal (Et tu Brute?), and the purging of Disaster.”

6:30 p.m. Free. Bump Cellars, 521 Broadway, Sonoma.