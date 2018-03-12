Twelve wineries to ‘Savor’

Posted on March 12, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Twelve wineries throughout the Heart of Sonoma Valley – a 10-mile stretch from Glen Ellen, through Kenwood and parts west – throw a communal party March 17-18 with annual Savor Sonoma weekend.

Members of the Heart of Sonoma Valley Association will showcase wines from barrels, sample new releases, and offer award-winning wines. With an all-venue pass, guests can meet winemakers, taste reserve wines, sample barrel wines, mingle in caves and on crush pads, enjoy live music, and tour scenic wineries and vineyards. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“This year we are going to pull out all the stops for an epic wine tasting and barrel tasting experience!” said Executive Director Josie Gay.

Participating will be: Deerfield Ranch Winery, La Rochelle, Ledson Winery & Vineyards, Loxton Cellars, Mayo Family Winery, Paradise Ridge Winery, Spann Vineyards, Sunce Winery & Vineyards, St. Anne’s Crossing Winery, Ty Caton Vineyards, and Wellington Cellars.

Lunch options will be available for purchase via local food trucks, deli’s and restaurants during the weekend. Or bring a picnic.

Tickets are $65 per person for a Weekend Pass, which includes a souvenir wine glass $50 for Sunday only. Non wine-tasting guests are free.

Advance ticket purchase is recommended, as tickets are limited. 707.431.1137. Heartofsonomavalley.com.