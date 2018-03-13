Groundwater Agency begins planning process

Posted on March 13, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The newly-formed Sonoma Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency, charged by the state to develop a plan by 2022 to protect and sustain the subterranean water supply, convenes its first public meeting on Wednesday, March 14, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. the Sonoma Veterans Building, 126 First St. W.

“Sonoma Valley stakeholders – including well owners, farmers, environmental groups and businesses – have been actively engaged for more than a decade in addressing the valley’s groundwater problems through voluntary programs and projects,” said First District Supervisor Susan Gorin, chair of the Sonoma Valley GSA. “We hope that these creative thinkers will join us as we take steps to fund the new mandatory state requirements.”

Among the items on the agenda: funding. Local governments and a state grant covered the agency’s initial cost. But a budget study, now underway, could recommend higher water rates or fees to finance future operations.

Visit sonomacountygroundwater.org/sv/ for more details.