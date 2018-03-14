Cheers to the heroes

Posted on March 14, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

White or red, this custom label from the Sonoma Home Winemakers says it all: “Thank You For Saving Our Valley — A Gift of Gratitude from the Sonoma Valley Home Winemakers.” Some 30 members of the group assembled over 200 bottles for the special gift.

The wine was delivered on March 7 to all Sonoma Valley firefighters from Schell Vista to Kenwood including all of Sonoma Valley Fire & Rescue Authority. Co-president of Sonoma Home Winemakers and Glen Ellen resident, John Randazzo said, “The idea originated with board member J. W. Nickel who worked with a dozen volunteers to pull it all together.”

The Sonoma Home Winemakers, formerly known as the Valley of the Moon Dilettante Enological Society, is a group of home winemakers who meet monthly to share ideas and information, evaluate each other’s wine and host speakers from the wine community. For more, write to: [email protected]

– Photos by Les Boschke