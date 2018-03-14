Archives

Cheers to the heroes

Posted on March 14, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun
Eldrige Fire Chief Atis Souza, firefighter Loren Davis, John Randazzo of SHW, Saul Ontiveros and Brad Davenport.
White or red, this custom label from the Sonoma Home Winemakers says it all: “Thank You For Saving Our Valley — A Gift of Gratitude from the Sonoma Valley Home Winemakers.” Some 30 members of the group assembled over 200 bottles for the special gift.

 

The wine was delivered on March 7 to all Sonoma Valley firefighters from Schell Vista to Kenwood including all of Sonoma Valley Fire & Rescue Authority. Co-president of Sonoma Home Winemakers and Glen Ellen resident, John Randazzo said, “The idea originated with board member J. W. Nickel who worked with a dozen volunteers to pull it all together.”

SHW Board Member J. W. Nickel
The Sonoma Home Winemakers, formerly known as the Valley of the Moon Dilettante Enological Society, is a group of home winemakers who meet monthly to share ideas and information, evaluate each other’s wine and host speakers from the wine community. For more, write to: [email protected]

– Photos by Les Boschke 

