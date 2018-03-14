Archives

Faith, trust and pixie dust

Posted on March 14, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The stage is alight with color, antics and youthful energy for “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Sonoma Arts Live’s Teen’s N Training theatrical presentation sailing into its final weekend at Andrews Hall.

The Tony-winner is a wildly theatrical adaptation of Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson’s best-selling novels re-telling the Peter Pan fable. And yes, you’ll be hooked.

Directed by Libby Oberlin, the cast of 13 portrays over 100 characters, donning wild costumes, bounding up and down on planks and platforms, and spinning around on wheeled baskets.

“Each of our dedicated TNT actors has created a distinctive and fun character, while working together on one of the most ensemble-driven plays we’ve ever produced,” Oberlin says. “Come see this imaginative, hilarious show and support the future of live, local theater.”

The play runs March 15-18, evenings at 7:30 and Sundays at 2 p.m. $16-$33. 866.710-8942. Sonomaartslive.org.

– Photos by Miller Oberlin

