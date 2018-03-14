Hawing resigns as principal of Sonoma Valley High

Posted on March 14, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma Valley High School Principal Kathleen Hawing will leave the post at the end of this school year with plans to return to teaching.

Hawing was named the school’s principal of in April of 2013 after serving one school year as a vice principal.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve these past five years,” she said. “For me, it was never about role or title, it was about trying to make things better, about serving others and ultimately hoping that I made a difference.”

Hawing was hired by the School District in 1997 as 4th Grade teacher, and Dual Immersion Coordinator at Flowery Elementary School. In 2003, she moved to SVHS to teach Spanish, and later became the College and Career Center Coordinator.

“I will be transitioning again,” she said in a letter to school students and families. “ (I) have requested to teach at the elementary level with the District for the 2018-19 school year.”

In a statement, Interim District Superintendent Chuck Young said, “Kathleen has done a wonderful job under difficult circumstances. She will be greatly missed, and finding a replacement for her will be extremely difficult.”

The search will begin immediately.

Hawing said she leaves behind a staff that is stronger and better suited to support students and families thatn ever before. “Please know I truly believe SVHS is a great school,” she said.

Young, meanwhile, referred to his own impending departure. “It looks as if the new superintendent may start with a lot of new people. I guess that has both positive and negative implications.”