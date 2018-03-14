Students protest against lax gun laws

Posted on March 14, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma Valley High Schools students walk out of school Wednesday morning to join a nationwide protest against gun violence. The orderly assembly came one month after 17 people were murdered at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The demand for action was to last 17 minutes, one for each of the Parkland victims.

School Principal Kathleen Hawing said several hundred students participated, with at least 100 parents and community members joining the demonstration on the west side of Broadway.

Earlier this week, the school district said that although it could not condone students leaving campus for any reason, “We understand that students feel strongly about a variety of issues and want their voices heard.”

