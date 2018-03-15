Sonoma Valley’s ‘March for Our Lives’ rally set

Posted on March 15, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Valley March for Our Lives Rally, hosted by the Sonoma Valley Democrats, will be held on Saturday, March 24, noon to 2 p.m. in front of Sonoma Plaza.

The goal is to stand in solidarity with marches all over the country to demand that our lives become a priority, and that our representatives take action to prevent mass shootings in our country. National organizers say the movement is a demand that lives and safety become a priority “and that that we end this epidemic of mass school shootings.”

Sonoma participants are asked to bring signs and carpool or ride bikes as much as possible.