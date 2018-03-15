Springs public art project gets $10k grant

Posted on March 15, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma Valley Museum of Art has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to bring public art to the Springs.

The artist residency project will be led by guest artist Chor Boogie, called by Art Spectrum “one of the premier American spray paint artists and muralists working today.”

Boogie will engage with area youth in a multi-week artist residency that will incorporate workshops, artist-led talks, performances, and other education opportunities and will culminate in a large street mural in the Boyes Hot Springs

The project teams the museum with La Luz and Art Escape.

“The support from the NEA reflects a statement of values in line with our own, one that works to reach all segments of the community, especially underserved students,“ said SVMA Executive Director Linda Keaton.

According to NEA Chairman Jane Chu, the grant comes from a fund for projects that extend the reach of the arts to underserved populations — those whose opportunities to experience the arts are limited by geography, ethnicity, economics, or disability. “We believe that all people should have access to the joy, opportunities and connections the arts bring,” she said.