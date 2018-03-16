SV Chamber of Commerce names new CEO

Posted on March 16, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Valley Chamber of Commerce has a new CEO: Santa Rosa native Mark Bodenhamer, who for seven years held the top spot at the San Juan Capistrano Chamber. He replaces Patricia Shults who stepped down from the role in late January after having led the organization since 2014.

“Sonoma is a truly extraordinary place and I can’t wait to get involved in the community,” said Bodenhamer. “There really aren’t many places as historic and beautiful as the Sonoma Valley, so it’s an incredible opportunity for me.

Sion Edwards, the Chamber board chair, said San Juan Capistrano is like Sonoma in that it faced the similar challenge of balancing the needs of residents, businesses and tourists.

“His experience there will allow him to hit the ground running in Sonoma,” Edwards said. “He understands the importance of protecting our historic cultural assets while still encouraging smart economic growth.”

Bodenhamer has served in a variety of roles with other nonprofit membership organizations and is a graduate of the United States Chamber of Commerce’s “Institute for Organizational Management” program.

Bodenhamer and his wife Tallia Hart, the CEO of the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce, live in San Rafael their 10-year-old daughter.

“I am extremely excited to take on this role,” said Bodenhamer. “I’m honored to have been chosen and look forward to working alongside the residents and businesses of the region.”