Around the world in 30 instruments

Posted on March 18, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Free concert on Saturday, March 24, as the troubadour duo Four Shillings Short plays traditional and original music from Celtic lands, Medieval and Renaissance Europe, India and the Americas on over 30 world instruments.

Aodh Og O’Tuama from Cork, Ireland, and spouse Christy Martin, from California, have been performing together since 1995, performing some 150 concerts a year on the U.S. and Ireland.

2:30 p.m. Free. 755 W. Napa St., Sonoma. 707.996.5217. Sonomalibrary.org.