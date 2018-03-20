The goal: good jobs, zero waste

Posted on March 20, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

With the panel discussion “Building a Movement for Good Jobs and Zero Waste,” experts will examine how a zero waste campaign for Sonoma County over the next decade can result in a 100 percent diversion rate of waste from landfills. Presented by Sonoma Valley Democrats (SVD) and North Bay Jobs with Justice, the public forum will meet Monday, March 26, 60 to 8 p.m. at the Springs Community Hall, 18627 Hwy. 12.

The panelists will be Fred Stemmler, Recology general manager, Sonoma and Marin; Celia Furber, Recology general waste manager; Sunny Galbraith, 350 Sonoma; and Patricio Estupiñan, Recology driver and Teamster Local 665 leader. Marty Bennett, co-chair, North Bay Jobs with Justice will as moderate.

Prior to the presentation, there will be a potluck dinner and social time, and a brief business meeting of the SVD. Please bring a potluck dish to share. Everyone is welcome at no charge. For more info email [email protected]