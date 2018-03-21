Hanna Boys Center keeps license

Posted on March 21, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Hanna Boys Center will continue to operate as a group home for at-risk teen boys after state authorities agreed not to pursue revocation of its license, Hanna CEO Brian Farragher announced today.

Reacting to allegations of sexual abuse and safety concerns, the Department of Social Services had initiated legal action in late 2017, seeking to revoke Hanna’s license to operate as a residential facility.

The new agreement places Hanna on probation, and under increased oversight, for the next three years.

“The incidents that have come to light over the past year have shocked and saddened everyone,” Farragher said. “Yet we have learned so much from them, and are confident that our ongoing partnership with (DSS) will help us continue to strengthen our operations, reduce the possibility of future incidents and better ensure the safety of the young people entrusted to our care.”

Hanna demonstrated to the state agency that it has instituted a number of safety measures and policies aimed at reducing the likelihood of future occurrences. These actions include expanded training for staff and residents, installing GPS locators in all agency vehicles, increased staff-to-resident ratios, and a variety of new reporting and transportation policies aimed at ensuring the safety of its residents.

“We’re pleased to reach an agreement over this issue,” said Farragher. “I know both organizations share an appreciation of the vital role Hanna has played and continues to play in the lives of the boys and families we serve.”