Spring spruce-up

Posted on March 21, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Nathanson Creek Preserve, the gem of a park at East MacArthur and Second Street in Sonoma, gets some TLC with a volunteer cleanup event on Saturday, March 24.

A team from the Sonoma Ecology Center will lead light weeding and trash pick-up, while sharing info about the native plants within the .75-mile creek-side preserve. Bring water, gloves and a sack lunch. 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Also on April 28.

Interested? Contact [email protected].