Automotive chaos theory

Posted on March 22, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sleek, turbo-charged Indy cars at Sonoma Raceway this weekend? No, but how about a Ford Pinto held together with prayers and duct tape?

One of the world’s weirdest endurance races returns March 24-25 as the 24 Hours of Lemons challenges 150 cars – each worth no more than $500 – to a battle of survival.

The weekend, sort of a Burning Man on wheels, includes The Great Engine-Heat BBQ Cookoff (all cooking heat provided only by engines) and Crapcannes Film Festival (short films).

Spectator tickets are $20 each and kids 16 and under are admitted free. The weekend will feature racing from 9 a.m to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. Find out more 24hoursoflemons.com.