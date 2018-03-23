Hoppy hunting grounds

Posted on March 23, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Annual Soroptimist International Sonoma Valley Easter Egg Hunt hops into Sonoma Plaza on Saturday, March 31. Special guest: The Easter Bunny, who after hiding candy and eggs about the park, will personally greet children in advance of the 10 a.m. hunt.

Bunny, reached at his executive hutch, said he wouldn’t miss the fun for all the carrots in all the world. “I love Sonoma,” he said. “Being there makes me feel so energized.”

For the hunt, children will be placed in appropriate age groups. Special eggs will be hidden among dozens of candy-filled plastic eggs. Kids finding a “Golden” egg will receive Easter Gift Baskets.

Children should bring their own baskets, and must be accompanied by an adult.

Meanwhile, sources close to Bunny say he is busy weaving baskets and perfecting his recipe for egg salad. While in town, he hopes to meet with leaders of the chicken community, members of which feel slighted that a rabbit is taking credit for laying the most celebrated eggs of the year.

“After my busy weekend, I like to relax with a nice cup of wheatgrass juice, extra grass, and a four-paw pedicure — all that digging really does a number on my nails” he said. “Plus a little rub behind the ears is nice, too.”

Bunny advises that the hunt is the one day that it’s okay to put all your eggs in one basket. “The rest of the year, not so much,” he said. “I learned that one the hard way.”