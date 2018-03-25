Accessories before the fact

Posted on March 25, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Lynn Strohm, a.k.a. ‘The Purse Princess,’ and Pets Lifeline’s Mary Catherine Cutcliffe ready donations of upscale purses for Tailwags and Handbags, the nonprofit’s eighth annual luncheon and silent auction on Friday, April 27. The affair at Buena Vista Winery features bidding on a range of vintage and designer bags from the likes of Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Hermes and other eminently droppable names. $95. 11:30 a.m. to 2p.m.

Buena Vista Winery, Sonoma. For tickets or to donate a handbag, contact 707.996.4577 or Petslifeline.org.