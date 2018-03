These fur coats are always in style

Posted on March 25, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Dogs on the Catwalk, Pets Lifeline’s annual fashion show for canines, is open to all costumed dogs. Sunday, April 8. 11 a.m. Sonoma Community Center back patio.

Entry fee is $25-$40 per dog, but people are free. 276 E. Napa St. Sonomacommunitycenter.org. 707.938.4626