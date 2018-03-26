Film Fest awards

As a wrap to the 21st annual Sonoma International Film Festival, competition winners were announced at a packed awards ceremony last night at the Sebastiani Theatre. The 2018 winners are:
Best American Independent Feature:
Winning Film: IN THE ORCHARD / Directed by Christopher Knoblock
Best World Feature:
Winning Film: SALYUT-7 / Directed by Klim Shipenko
Best Documentary Feature:
Winning Film: THE NEED TO GROW / Directed by Rob Herring & Ryan Wirick
Best Animated Short:
Winning Film: TWO BALLOONS / Directed by Mark C. Smith
Best Comedy Short:
Winning Film: SAM DID IT / Directed by Dominic Burgess
Best Documentary Short:
Winning Film: EMPIRE ON MAIN STREET / Directed by Jessica Congdon
Best Dramatic Short:
Winning Film: WOODMAN / Directed by Mike Jackson
Best World Short:
Winning Film: INTO THE BLUE / Directed by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic
AUDIENCE AWARDS
The A3 Audience Award: Best Documentary: THE PUSH / Directed by Grant Korgan & Brian Niles (co-directors Geoff Callan)
The Stolman Audience Award for Best American Indie: FUNNY STORY / Directed by Michael Gallagher
SIFF Award for Best World Cinema: TULIPANI / Directed by Mike van Diem
Audience Shorts Awards
Best Animated: THE DRIVER IS RED / Directed by Randall Christopher
Best Comedy: GRAHAM’S MATE/ Directed by Andy Hill
Best Dramatic: WOODMAN / Directed by Mike Jackson
Best Documentary: EMPIRE ON MAIN STREET / Directed by Jessica Congdon
Best World Cimena: CROSSING FENCES / Directed by Annika Pampel
Best Delicious: SAFRON / Directed by Andreas Ewels