Living well with serious illness

Posted on March 26, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The topic “Living Well with Serious Illness” is explored by Steven Pantilat, M.D., director of the UCSF Palliative Care Program. His 12:30 p.m. talk will be followed by two Complete Your Advance Health Care Directive workshops, one at 2 p.m. and another starting at 6:30 p.m.

Dr. Pantilat believes patients and caregivers focus too much on treatment and not enough on maintaining the patient’s quality of life. Pantilat, the author of “Life After the Diagnosis,” shares how to navigate the medical system—and manage personal expectations—in order to live well with a chronic illness.

Free. Presented by Sonoma County’s My Care, My Plan: Speak Up program. Vintage House, 264 First St. E.