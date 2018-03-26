Public intro for latest First Street East plan

Posted on March 26, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The latest plan for a 28-acre property on First Street West, a development of 27 homes and an 80-unit assisted living apartment complex called Vintage Park, will be rolled out to public at 5:3o p.m. meeting at Vintage House.

The land is owned by Caymus Development Company, which earlier has proposed versions that included a hotel, restaurant and vacation rentals. The variations were met with strong opposition from neighbors and the group Protect Sonoma, which has not yet taken a position on the latest plan.

In a statement, the group said, “We have the same concerns about the land as we did for the (previous) project (massing, density, height, traffic, parking, land use, aesthetics, historic preservation, etc.) and look forward to evaluating the latest proposal with those considerations in mind.”

The latest plan will be introduced on March 26 by Jason Reyes of Rockville Terrace Senior Living, which has developed assisted living facilities in Fairfield and Vacaville. No formal application for the Sonoma project has yet been filed.

The property is adjacent to Vintage House on First Street East, across the street from the Little League baseball fields.