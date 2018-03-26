‘Visions of waking dream’ at library art show

Posted on March 26, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Paintings and sculpture by Sonoma artist Marsha Klein, who describes her work as “soul food, full of energy and the raw vision of a waking dreams,” are on exhibit at the Sonoma Valley Library through March 31.

She creates bold, expressive oil paintings and organic ceramic sculpture, using the body as metaphor to address the human psyche. This exhibit of Klein’s work is an arresting show, rich in content with strong archetypal and biomorphic images.

Connected by the theme of Unveiling, the pieces that she chose to exhibit were created over a period of thirty years, consequtively in each of her three Sonoma studios. Charles Illgen’s moving portraits of Klein’s “Abandoned Art-an Unexpected Performance Piece” are also featured.

Her passion for art began as a teenager when she discovered the art museums of her native New York City. She was particularly drawn to Ancient Greek Sculpture and European paintings at the Metropolitan Museum; in the current library show, the main elements in several of her paintings are based on sculptured heads from the Met Collection.

Klein majored in art and art history at Brooklyn College and then at University of California, Berkeley, where she studied drawing with R.B. Kitaj and ceramics with Peter Voulkos and Ron Nagle, at the peak of the Bay Area Figurative Movement in 1964- 1968.

The artist will be available to meet and converse about her work and her process, with a tour on Friday, March 30, 11 am to noon.

This exhibit is open free to the public during regular library hours. 755 W. Napa St., Sonoma. 707.996.5217. Sonomalibrary.org.