Defreitas honored as Sonoma’s ‘honorary mayor’

Posted on March 27, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Marcelo Defreitas, president of the Board of Directors for La Luz, will be honored as Sonoma’s Honorary Alcalde for 2018 in a public reception on Thursday, March 29 at Vintage House.

The title (the Spanish word for Mayor) is the city’s highest citizen honor. The tradition began in 1975, when the City Council established the award to recognize selfless, behind-the-scenes volunteer and philanthropic work

In addition to his work for La Luz, Defreitas, a native of Brazil, has been instrumental in raising funds for many local non-profits including the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, Jack London State Park, Lyon Ranch, and Sonoma Valley Fund.

As Alcalde he will make ceremonial appearances on behalf of the city throughout the year.

The 6 p.m. reception is free, though a $10 donation is suggested. Vintage House is located at 264 First Street East.