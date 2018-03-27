Likely new School Superintendent at Education Forum

Posted on March 27, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Socorro Shields, the likely new Superintendent of the Sonoma Valley Unified School District, will be among the panelists March 28 for an Education Forum presented by the Sonoma County Commission on Human Rights.

The event will be held at Sonoma Springs Community Hall, 18627 Sonoma Highway, from 5:30-7:30 pm.

Shields, currently the Director of Education for the California Collaborative for Educational Excellence, will be joined by Raquel Mack, founder of Save Your VI on civil rights protections for students; Mick Gardner, Executive Director of Restorative Resources; Socorro Shields, Director of Education for the California Collaborative for Educational Excellence; and Jacquelyn Torres, Sonoma Valley High School student and Junior Human Rights Commissioner on the Education Gap for Latino students.

There will also be a Q & A and public comment session. Spanish translation via headset will be provided.

According to the School District, the approval of Shiels to replace Chuck Young as Superintendent “is anticipated at the regular meeting of the Sonoma Valley Unified Board of Trustees on April 17.”

The Commission on Human Rights is an appointed advisory board to the County Board of Supervisors. The mission (role) of the Sonoma County Commission on Human Rights is to provide leadership, guidance, and assistance in insuring that all members of our community – especially those among us who are marginalized or disadvantaged – enjoy the full range of human rights to which every person is entitled.