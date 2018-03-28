Tickets on sale now for ‘BottleRock lite’

Posted on March 28, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Music returns to B.R. Cohn Winery in September with the Sonoma Harvest Music Festival, a two-day event from the producers of BottleRock Napa Valley. Headlining the September 22-23 event are the bands The Avett Brothers and Head and the Heart.

The venue is smaller than the Napa Valley edition, said promoter Dave Graham, with a lineup that is “approachable to both a young and mature music audience.”

Bands scheduled for day one are The Avett Brothers (shown), Lake Street Dive, Shovels & Rope, The Surfers and Royal Jelly Jive. Playing the next day are the Head and the Heart, Rodrigo Y Gabriell, ZZ Ward, Rayland Baxter and Con Brio.

Tickets are on sale now.

The Glen Ellen winery was long the site of an annual music festival, now defunct, that later moved to downtown Sonoma.