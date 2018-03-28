French made

Archives

Posted on March 28, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

574px-Django_Reinhardt_(Gottlieb_07301)“One Night in Paris,” on April 7, is a Gypsy Jazz and Musette show with the band Rue Manouche and friends, with music – and the Left Bank vibe — that recalls the sound of Django Reinhardt and the Parisian café scene of the 1930s.

If you close your eyes, you can see Hemingway picking a fight at the bar.

Performing will be: Evan Price (Violin), Jeff Madison (Guitar), Paul “Pazzo” Mehling (Bass & Guitar), David Miotke (Accordion & Piano), Michel Saga (Barrel Organ) and the unique voice of the popular vocalist, Isabelle Magidson (Guitar)…

7:30 p.m. $25. Sebastiani Theatre. 996.9756. Ruemanouche.bpt.me

 

