Amateur drag racer killed at Sonoma Raceway

Posted on March 29, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

A 75-year old Napa man died after an on-track crash at Sonoma Raceway on Wednesday night.

As James Kenneth Rambo was in a solo race at about 6: 15 p.m. When he crossed the finish line, his vehicle pulled to the left and hit a side rail at over 100 mph.

Lifesaving efforts were provided by an ambulance crew but Rambo died as a result of his injuries.

This is the first on-track fatality in the 30-year history of the Wednesday Night Drags program.