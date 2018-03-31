Old firehouse could be Valley’s first pot outlet

Posted on March 31, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

A candidate to become Sonoma Valley’s first medical marijuana dispensary has emerged from the bureaucratic haze. The Petaluma company Apothevert had filed for a use permit to move into the old firehouse – now office space — at the corner of Arnold Drive and Madrone Road in Glen Ellen.

President Jani Friedman, Harvard MBA, is a health and wellness expert with some 30 years in merchandising, branding and business development. She told County planners that the facility would be “a welcoming, comfortable place where all adult patient age groups, ethnicities, and backgrounds can safely obtain cannabis remedies recommended by their doctor, to treat both minor and serious medical conditions.”

The floor plan for the 1,8900 sq. ft. space calls for six “stations” to serve up to a total of 150 patients a day. “We anticipate 1,000 patients will register as patient-members during the first 12 months,” says the applicant. Fourteen employees will be hired to help change the industry “by elevating and professionalizing the patient experience.”