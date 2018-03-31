Ready for her close-up

Posted on March 31, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

“Sunset Boulevard,” from 1950, is film noir with the patina of faded Hollywood. Gloria Swanson, in a circus mirror role that reflects her own career as a silent film star, plays a washed-up movie queen wallowing in denial and fantasy. (Bonus ironic twist: the actress of all of 49 during filming).

In the role that made him a star, William Holden, is the jaded, wide-cracking screenwriter drawn into her bizarre world.

Directed and co-written, with razor-sharp dialogue complete with voice-overs from a dead man, by Billy Wilder. Monday, April 9. 7 p.m. $9. Sebastiani Theatre. 476 First St. E. 996.9756. Sebastianitheatre.com.