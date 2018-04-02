Winery to Caymus Builders: Stop using our name

Posted on April 2, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma-based real estate development company Caymus Builders LLC has been sued for trademark infringement by Caymus Vineyards of Napa Valley. The winery, which trademarked the name “Caymus” in 1994, charges that the Sonoma firm has continued to use the name despite repeated objections, according to to report from Winebusiness.com.

The defendants reportedly posted signs in Napa and Sonoma after the October fires. Having these signs posted alongside vineyard properties “will likely cause confusion, mistake, or deception,” according to the complaint.

The winery demands that Caymus Builders and its affiliates to stop using the name “Caymus,” according to the lawsuit, along with unspecified damages.