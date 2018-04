Musicians in ‘Residents’

Posted on April 3, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Saturday, April 7: The anonymous members of the high concept, multimedia conglomerate The Residents — once wonderfully described “the four interior decorators of the apocalypse” — bring their audio/visual/musical onslaught to Gundlach Bundschu Winery.

Great story about how the band got its name. Their unmarked demo tape to Warner Brothers was rejected, and generically returned in the mail to the attention of ‘Resident’ — hence ‘The Residents.’

7:30 p.m. $35. 2000 Denmark St. Gunbun.com.