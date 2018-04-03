Saints be praised!

Posted on April 3, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley is excited to announce that Cathy Capriola is the grand prize winner for the club’s St. Patrick’s Day “Luck of the Irish” raffle. Capriola was presented with the envious choice of $10,000 cash or a two-week round trip for two to Ireland, by Marck Zuehlsdorff, the club’s president, and Gary Edwards, city council member and Rotarian who sold her the winning ticket.

“The raffle enabled us to raise more than $100,000 from generous people in Sonoma and beyond,” said Zuehlsdorff. “We’ll use the proceeds to fund grant requests from teachers and nonprofits throughout the valley for various projects they might not have money to support. For example, previous Rotary fund-raising efforts generated enough money to create the Carole Downing Makers Lab at Altamira Middle School, a lab that focuses on science, technology, engineering and math otherwise known as STEM.”

Zuehlsdorff said four additional $500 prize winners were also notified: Dennis Milliken, Robin Gonzalves, Darryl Bellach and Bob Kweller.