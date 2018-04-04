Officers involved in Sonoma ‘in-custody’ death named

Posted on April 4, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The names of the seven law officers involved in the March 28 death of Roderic Cameron, who died while being restrained by police after running amok in a Sonoma mobile home park, have been released by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began at about 9:30 p.m. when residents of Sonoma Oaks reported a naked man vandalizing the area. He was tasered and subdued by Sonoma police, then went into “medical distress” after being placed in maximum restraints by deputies, according to a statement from Sonoma Police Chief Bret Sackett.

The subject was transported to the Sonoma Valley Hospital where he later died.

The deputies involved in the altercation were placed on administrative leave per the county’s Fatal Incident Protocol. They are:

Deputy John Grohl, 17 years of experience. Grohl worked 7 years at Sonora Police Department and was a Field Training Officer and firearms instructor. He’s worked at the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office for 10 years and is a firearms and defensive tactics instructor.

Deputy Nick Deguilio, 10 years of experience. Deguilio worked 4 years at Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office. He’s worked at the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office for 6 years and is a Field Training Officer, firearms instructor, and SWAT team member.

Deputy Taylor Brinkman, 3 years of experience, all with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Jeff Sherman, 10½ years of experience, all with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. Sherman is also a canine deputy.

Deputy Aaron Hunt, 4 years of experience, all with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. Hunt is also a driving instructor and off-road motorcycle unit member.

Deputy Don McCarthy, 12 years and 8 months of experience. McCarthy worked 12 years at Daly City Police Department and was a Field Training Officer and worked in the gang, narcotics, and automobile theft units. McCarthy has worked at the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office for 8 months.

Deputy Lucas Dotta, 5 years and 8 months of experience. Dotta worked at the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety for 4½ years and has worked at the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office for 1 year and 2 months.

The Santa Rosa Police Department is handling the investigation.