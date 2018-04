All dolled up

Posted on April 4, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The exhibition “Barbie: Rescued & Reinvented,” with more than 100 second-hand Barbies getting a fashion makeover, is part of Trashion Week at the Sonoma Community Center.

The creations of tiny trash couture will be on display April 7-15, and for sale via silent auction to benefit educational programs at the Center. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $1. 707.938.4626. Trashionfashionsonoma.org.